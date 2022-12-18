41,173 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.9% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 148,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 15.6% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 336,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 41.7% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.