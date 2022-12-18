44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,602 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $226.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.12. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.