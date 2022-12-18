44 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 865 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $729.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $812.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $774.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

