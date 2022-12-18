44 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 27,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $529.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

