44 Wealth Management LLC Has $877,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

