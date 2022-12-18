44 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.1 %

ADM opened at $92.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $63.04 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

