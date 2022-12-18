44 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 145.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hess by 67.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hess by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hess by 31.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $133.01 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $68.32 and a 1 year high of $149.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.74.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.