44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $140.16 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.12 and a 200 day moving average of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

