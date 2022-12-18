44 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,973,000 after buying an additional 149,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

