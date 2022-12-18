4,520 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Purchased by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $108.80 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $89.99. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.