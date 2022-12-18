6,281 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,598,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 556.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

FTI Consulting Price Performance

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,726,180 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCN opened at $154.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.51. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $775.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.06 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

