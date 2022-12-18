6,932 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.39. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $155.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

