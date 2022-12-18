7Pixels (7PXS) Price Reaches $3.82 on Top Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. 7Pixels has a market cap of $61.96 million and $32,350.82 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00022796 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.82491494 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

