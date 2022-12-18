8,346 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $7,769,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $934,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV opened at $99.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.14. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.