9,700 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Bought by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after buying an additional 4,261,600 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,566,000 after buying an additional 66,188 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,689,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,320,000 after buying an additional 367,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after buying an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,675,000 after buying an additional 1,901,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

