ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the quarter. ABB makes up approximately 1.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in ABB by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,345 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in ABB by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in ABB by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in ABB by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 199,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. Barclays cut their target price on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB opened at $30.23 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

