ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ABB from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.54.

Shares of ABB opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in ABB by 66.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ABB by 166.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

