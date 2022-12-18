ABCMETA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,041.05 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $48.65 million and $11,041.05 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00015755 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040907 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020117 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00220195 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00049031 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $13,936.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

