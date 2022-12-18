Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $63.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2022

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,701 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,478. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $52.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $57.85.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.