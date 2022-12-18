Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $63.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,701 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,478. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $52.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $57.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

