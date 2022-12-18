Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Down 28.7% in November

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

AKR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.28. 3,018,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,994. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -180.00%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

