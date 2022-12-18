Acala Token (ACA) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $73.36 million and $8.94 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11927054 USD and is down -5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $8,111,547.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

