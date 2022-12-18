Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,039 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 3.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Accenture were worth $40,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.0% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $264.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.95 and a 200 day moving average of $284.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.89.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

