Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 5,533 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average is $136.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

