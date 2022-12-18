Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 13,504 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

