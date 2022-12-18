Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $84.09 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

