Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.31. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78.

