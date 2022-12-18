Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.38 Million Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Block were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 1.7% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Block by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 3.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.98.

Block Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $171.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $23,864,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,073 shares of company stock worth $22,925,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

