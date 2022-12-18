Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $677,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.6 %
KO opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
