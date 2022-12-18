Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $864,000 Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 31,099 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

