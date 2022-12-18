Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Invests $778,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 37,342 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,468.5% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 139,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 137,346 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $175.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.77. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

