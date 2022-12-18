Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

