Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 35,733 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the software company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,890 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,811,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $338.54 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $582.88. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.63.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $337.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.19.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

