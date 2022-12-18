Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.15-$15.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.10 billion-$19.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.37 billion. Adobe also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.65-$3.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $413.19.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $338.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.99 and its 200-day moving average is $356.63. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $582.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 34.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 9.4% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

