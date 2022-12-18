Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.15-$15.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.10 billion-$19.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.37 billion. Adobe also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.65-$3.70 EPS.

Adobe Trading Up 3.0 %

ADBE opened at $338.54 on Friday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $582.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.63.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $413.19.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,998,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 853,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $388,856,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $168,250,000 after buying an additional 120,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.