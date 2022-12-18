Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2022

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.15-$15.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.10 billion-$19.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.37 billion. Adobe also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.65-$3.70 EPS.

Adobe Trading Up 3.0 %

ADBE opened at $338.54 on Friday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $582.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $413.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,998,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 853,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $388,856,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $168,250,000 after buying an additional 120,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.