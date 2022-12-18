Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Down 13.9% in November

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 786,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADN opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Institutional Trading of Advent Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Advent Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Advent Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Advent Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 285,184 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advent Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

