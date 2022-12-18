Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 131 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $240.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.68. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.