Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 613,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after buying an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 217.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 61,459 shares during the period. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $15,021,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $326.07 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.38.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

