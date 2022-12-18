Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,180 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.60 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

