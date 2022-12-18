Advisory Alpha LLC Has $18.48 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 1,752.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798,279 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $18,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,057,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,847,000 after buying an additional 142,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRP opened at $22.52 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.