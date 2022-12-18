Advisory Alpha LLC Has $30.17 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,934 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $30,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,524,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189,054 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,283,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 170,592 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,236,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,299 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,669,000 after purchasing an additional 573,816 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after purchasing an additional 334,441 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHC stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $41.33.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.