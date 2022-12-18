Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 6,578 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $199,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

