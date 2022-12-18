Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 18,560.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 345,790 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $359.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.19.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

