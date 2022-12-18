Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 6,670 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $19.31 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

