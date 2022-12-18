AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Down 14.2% in November

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 953,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 21,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in AerCap by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 125,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $4,525,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,523,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 247,114 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

AerCap Stock Down 1.1 %

AER stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.03. AerCap has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

