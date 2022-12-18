AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 635,500 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 604,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several research firms have weighed in on ASLE. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AerSale in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AerSale in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. AerSale has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $21.76.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale in the first quarter valued at $212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AerSale by 124.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 971.4% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the period.
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
