Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,426 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for 2.2% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.09% of Aflac worth $30,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

