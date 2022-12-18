Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Update

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,930,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 22,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agenus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get Agenus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Agenus by 20.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Agenus by 18.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Agenus in the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agenus by 21.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Agenus by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Price Performance

AGEN opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.31. Agenus has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.62.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. Agenus had a negative net margin of 249.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. On average, analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.