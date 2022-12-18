AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

AGFS stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $155.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

About AgroFresh Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.