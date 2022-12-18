AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance
AGFS stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $155.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.09.
About AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
