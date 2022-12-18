Aidi Finance (BSC) Price Reaches $0.0000 (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and $352.29 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $893.45 or 0.05344284 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00484966 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,803.79 or 0.28734448 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About Aidi Finance (BSC)

Aidi Finance (BSC) launched on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

