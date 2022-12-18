AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 65,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on AIkido Pharma from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

AIkido Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. AIkido Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AIkido Pharma ( NASDAQ:AIKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.40). Analysts anticipate that AIkido Pharma will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AIkido Pharma by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71,284 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in AIkido Pharma by 630.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 74,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AIkido Pharma by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

